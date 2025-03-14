Details Emerge on Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler's Backstage Altercation

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A confrontation between Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler occurred a few months prior to Cargill’s injury storyline. Following an altercation after their Triple Threat match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024, Cargill criticized Baszler, stating she needed to “learn how to work” after tapping out in a non-finishing situation. This incident sparked backstage tension, particularly after Cargill’s promo demanding “respect,” which many interpreted as a shot at Baszler.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported on Cargill’s reputation for avoiding responsibility in the ring and disrespecting fellow wrestlers. One particular event saw Cargill show Baszler a bruise on her arm, again making her remark about learning to work. Baszler shot back, saying if she wanted to hurt Cargill, it would be evident. This exchange heightened their tension.

Cargill's habit of blaming others during matches led Baszler to confront her. As their argument escalated, Cargill reportedly challenged Baszler directly, but Baszler maintained her composure. Witnesses noted that fellow wrestlers and management intervened to separate the two and de-escalate the situation. Subsequently, Baszler was asked to coordinate with production for key spots in her upcoming television match.

This backstage drama unfolded during the feud involving Baszler, Zoey Stark, and the team of Belair & Cargill.