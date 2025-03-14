Drew McIntyre's Move to SmackDown: Original Plans Unveiled

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE's recent transfer of Drew McIntyre to SmackDown has sparked curiosity among fans. Officially transitioned from RAW, the move wasn't random; there's an underlying plan. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre's relocation was intended to set up a series of matches with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, planned for after WrestleMania 41.

Meltzer cautions that this plan could shift if Rhodes loses the title to John Cena at WrestleMania next month. Additionally, McIntyre is slated to face Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41.