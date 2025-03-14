WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Drew McIntyre's Move to SmackDown: Original Plans Unveiled

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 14, 2025

Drew McIntyre's Move to SmackDown: Original Plans Unveiled

WWE's recent transfer of Drew McIntyre to SmackDown has sparked curiosity among fans. Officially transitioned from RAW, the move wasn't random; there's an underlying plan. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre's relocation was intended to set up a series of matches with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, planned for after WrestleMania 41.

Meltzer cautions that this plan could shift if Rhodes loses the title to John Cena at WrestleMania next month. Additionally, McIntyre is slated to face Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock and John Cena’s WWE Alliance Gets a Potential Team Name

The Rock and John Cena joined forces at WWE Elimination Chamber after Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock’s offer to surrender his soul and [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 13, 2025 05:58PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π