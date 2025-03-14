WWE Files Trademark for Chad Gable’s New Masked Persona

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE appears to have ambitious plans for Chad Gable‘s new masked persona. Recently on RAW, following a trip to Mexico, Gable returned incognito during a match featuring The New Day against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, assisting New Day in their victory.

Later, Gable denied being the masked man to Cathy Kelley, claiming that security was removing someone in the same disguise from the arena. However, it seems this is not just a fleeting gimmick.

On March 13, WWE filed a new trademark for the name Grande Americano. This trademark covers various entertainment services, including wrestling performances, news, fan club services, and online content related to sports entertainment.

While the trademark might not directly relate to Gable, it's hard to dismiss the connection as coincidental.