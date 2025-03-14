WWE Backlash Set for St. Louis on May 10

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Backlash, following WrestleMania 41, is confirmed for St. Louis this May. The event will be hosted at the Enterprise Center, with stars John Cena and Randy Orton set to appear. Cena hasn’t participated in a Backlash since 2009. Last year, Backlash was held in Lyon, France, and while there were rumors of it taking place in Mexico this year, it returns to the U.S. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, March 21 at 10 AM CT, with presale options on Wednesday, March 19 at 10 AM CT. Fans can register now for presale access.

Stay tuned to WrestleZone for updates on Backlash as they come in.

What are your thoughts on WWE Backlash in St. Louis?