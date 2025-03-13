WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock and John Cena’s WWE Alliance Gets a Potential Team Name

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 13, 2025

The Rock and John Cena joined forces at WWE Elimination Chamber after Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock’s offer to surrender his soul and become his Undisputed WWE Champion. The shocking moment took an even more dramatic turn when Cena turned heel, attacking Rhodes and solidifying his alignment with The Rock.

With WrestleMania 41 just over a month away, Cena is now set to challenge Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. As part of this major storyline, The Rock and Cena are expected to make regular appearances together on WWE television in the weeks leading up to the event.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE has been discussing an official name for the duo. One concept being considered is "The Rock and Soul Connection," a name that seemingly pays tribute to The Rock’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky "Soulman" Johnson.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, WWE is reportedly planning a strong promotional push for this unexpected alliance, with their presence expected to shape the biggest storylines on the road to the grandest stage of them all.

#wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #john cena #the rock and soul connection

