WWE Reportedly Targeting Jeff Cobb Amid Free Agency Speculation

WWE is reportedly targeting top free agent Jeff Cobb, sparking speculation about his future in professional wrestling.

Cobb, a standout in New Japan Pro Wrestling, recently hinted at a potential career change following a tough loss. Reflecting on his recent struggles, he remarked, “Maybe it’s time to take my bags and go somewhere else.” This statement followed an uncharacteristic losing streak, a stark contrast to his dominant, undefeated run in the G1 Climax tournament.

According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, multiple sources have indicated that WWE has been keeping a close eye on Cobb. One insider even suggested that his name had appeared on WWE’s internal roster this week, though Fightful has not been able to verify this claim.

Meanwhile, sources within AEW have reportedly stated that Cobb is not expected to join their ranks, leaving his NJPW contract status uncertain. If WWE were to secure Cobb’s signing, it would mark a major addition to their roster.