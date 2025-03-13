WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Wrestling Unveils New TNA+ Subscription Plans and Pricing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 13, 2025

TNA issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Unveils New TNA+ Subscription Plans and Pricing, Offering Unprecedented Value to Fans

TNA Wrestling confirmed today a major upgrade to its TNA+ streaming service, introducing new subscription plans and pricing designed to provide fans with greater access to premium content at more affordable prices, based on fan feedback.

The revamped TNA+ now offers three distinct subscription options:

  • Annual: Priced at $159.99 per year, down from $219.99, this plan includes all pay-per-view events (Genesis, Rebellion, Slammiversary, Bound For Glory), exclusive TNA+ live specials (including TNA Sacrifice live from El Paso on March 14), TNA weekly shows iMPACT! and Xplosion, and full access to the TNA+ content library including TNA+ originals, such as Immersed and Joe Hendry’s Food Fight.
  • Seasonal: A new offering at $49.99 for three months, including all content plus live pay-per-view events during the subscription period. Exclusively available during limited order windows. TNA’s first Seasonal Pass will be available through 12:00am, April 11.
  • Monthly: Remains at $9.99 per month, providing access to exclusive TNA+ live specials, iMPACT!, Xplosion, and the full TNA+ content library.

“We’re thrilled to introduce these new plans as a way to continue supporting our fans,” said Carlos Silva, President, Anthem Sports. “By significantly reducing our Annual price and introducing a Seasonal pass, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy all the action TNA has to offer, including our biggest pay-per-view events. They asked, so we’re delivering.”

The new pricing structure represents substantial savings for fans. The Annual Pass saves subscribers $60 a year, $40 compared to purchasing four Seasonal passes, and $120 compared to monthly subscriptions with separate pay-per-view purchases.

These changes come as TNA continues to expand its content offerings, global reach, and partnerships, solidifying its position as a leader in professional wrestling. For more information about the new TNA+ subscription plans and new international pricing, visit watch.tnawrestling.com.


