TNA issued the following:
TNA Wrestling Unveils New TNA+ Subscription Plans and Pricing, Offering Unprecedented Value to Fans
TNA Wrestling confirmed today a major upgrade to its TNA+ streaming service, introducing new subscription plans and pricing designed to provide fans with greater access to premium content at more affordable prices, based on fan feedback.
The revamped TNA+ now offers three distinct subscription options:
“We’re thrilled to introduce these new plans as a way to continue supporting our fans,” said Carlos Silva, President, Anthem Sports. “By significantly reducing our Annual price and introducing a Seasonal pass, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy all the action TNA has to offer, including our biggest pay-per-view events. They asked, so we’re delivering.”
The new pricing structure represents substantial savings for fans. The Annual Pass saves subscribers $60 a year, $40 compared to purchasing four Seasonal passes, and $120 compared to monthly subscriptions with separate pay-per-view purchases.
These changes come as TNA continues to expand its content offerings, global reach, and partnerships, solidifying its position as a leader in professional wrestling. For more information about the new TNA+ subscription plans and new international pricing, visit watch.tnawrestling.com.