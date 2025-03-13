Triple H Once Kicked YouTuber Out of WWE WrestleMania

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has been increasingly embracing social media influencers, with Logan Paul being the most notable example of a content creator successfully transitioning into a WWE Superstar. His in-ring performances have won over many, and his recent antics on Raw—attacking a comedian before being chased off by AJ Styles—show that he is fully immersed in the WWE spectacle. However, it seems WWE was not always so welcoming to social media personalities.

During an episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, YouTuber Joe Weller shared a surprising story about his past experience with WWE. According to Weller, Paul Heyman had personally invited him to attend WrestleMania after expressing admiration for his content. However, Triple H was apparently not on board with the idea and had him removed from the event.

“I went to a WrestleMania, Paul Heyman was like, ‘I loved your video,’ that swimming pool one. He was like, ‘Come along, let’s make another one, and I’ll get you in at WrestleMania, you can stay in the WWE hotel.’

"Fking Triple H kicked me out. He was like, ‘Who’s this fking YouTuber? Get out of here.’ They were so not open to the YouTube stuff back then. I think he was still wrestling, but it was very much like, ‘Who the fk’s this YouTuber?’ There was no embracing of it back at that point. But Paul Heyman got it, and we made a video. We made Brock Lesnar say, ‘Fk you, Joe,’ and it was sick."

Weller went on to reflect on how different things might have been if WWE had embraced the influencer culture sooner.

“But I often think, what the social media world is doing right now, imagine if that was five years before—what could have been possible? Because those videos, they f**king banged. I love wrestling, man. I’d love to be in your [Logan Paul’s] position. I’m definitely not as popping as you are right now—there’s Speed, Kai Cenat, and you in WWE out of the influencer world. Logan Paul vs Joe Weller at WrestleMania, it’s happening. I’ll see you in the ring, I’m cashing in the Money in the Bank.”

Weller’s comments highlight just how much WWE’s attitude toward social media has shifted over the years. With personalities like Logan Paul, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat getting involved in WWE programming.