Full Episode Guide and Descriptions Revealed for Dark Side of the Ring Season 6, Plus New Trailer

The highly anticipated return of Dark Side of the Ring is drawing closer, building excitement among wrestling fans.

On Thursday, VICE TV unveiled the full episode guide for the upcoming sixth season, providing detailed descriptions of each episode set to air. The new season is scheduled to premiere on March 25, 2025, at 10/9c on VICE TV.

Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell – “From the first terrifying fall off the cage to the impact he still feels today, Mick Foley relives a wrestling match, “Hell in a Cell ’98,” moment by moment.”



Blood, Fire and the Original Sheik – “The Sheik, whose violent career spanned fifty years, is revealed by his family and the few who survived his hardcore bloodbaths.”



Tony Atlas: Too Much, Too Soon – “With the physique of an Adonis and endless charisma, Tony Atlas makes his mark as one of wrestling’s first Black stars but racism, addiction and ego keeps Mr. USA from the top.”



Becoming Muhammad Hassan – “Just three years post-9/11, Marc Copani sees the highs and lows of wrestling when he’s given the chance to portray Muhammad Hassan, a villainous Arab-American character for the WWE.”



‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert – “Skilled as a performer in the ring and as a booker, who created storylines behind the scenes; ‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert was a ticking timebomb of talent and self-destruction.”



Big Van Vader – “With an iconic look and skills few of his size could match, Big Van Vader stood out as a wrestling monster but controlling his anger became a bigger battle in and out of the ring.”



The Scream Queen: Daffney – “With her piercing scream, Shannon Spruill becomes a cult star as Daffney in the squared circle; outside the ring, Daffney fights a much more punishing battle with bipolar disorder.”



The Original ‘Superstar’: Billy Graham – “Often imitated, never duplicated, Billy Graham breaks the mold for what a wrestler could be but steroid abuse and battles with the McMahons keeps Graham from the spotlight.”



Ludvig Borga: Hellraiser From Helsinki – “A Finnish wrestling bad guy turned real-life racist politician, Tony Halme’s time in the WWF as Ludvig Borga is only the start of his chaotic and destructive life.”



Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes – “An 80s wrestling star, Billy Jack Haynes’ life of violence and mystery leads to his current situation; behind bars and charged with the second degree murder of his wife.”