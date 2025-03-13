Will Ospreay Declares AEW the Best Wrestling Promotion in North America

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Will Ospreay is not mincing words when it comes to AEW’s place in the wrestling world.

The British star, who signed with AEW at Full Gear 2023, firmly believes the promotion delivers the best wrestling in North America.

“I believe in what AEW is doing. I believe in the style. I believe in the genre. I believe it is the best wrestling in North America right now,” Ospreay said on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

He doubled down, adding, “I just want to drive that home. I want to be the guy. I want to keep doing what I’m doing out here and hope we can keep putting out these classic shows.”

When asked why he specified North America rather than the world, Ospreay referenced WWE’s focus on storytelling. “Michael Cole said they are more sports-oriented and storytelling. That’s fair. That’s more than fair. We’re more professional wrestling based. That’s great. He’s the voice of WWE for how long? [30 years]. That’s the reason they’re doing so well. They’re telling their awesome stories, and that’s great for them, but we’re doing great stuff as well.”

While Ospreay respects WWE, his loyalty is with AEW. “It’s so good that both of us are doing great things. Everyone in North America that has any sort of TV is doing really well and putting out great content. Wrestling is sick right now.”

Ospreay is not just talking—he is delivering in the ring. But will AEW continue to back up his bold claim, or does WWE still reign supreme?