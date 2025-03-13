Logan Paul Recalls Feeling Hurt by Hometown Boos, Now Loves Being Hated

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Logan Paul has fully embraced his role as a heel in WWE, but it was not always an easy transition. During a recent appearance on Impaulsive, Paul recalled feeling frustrated when he was loudly booed in his hometown of Cleveland. At the time, he struggled to understand why the crowd would turn against one of their own. However, over time, he learned to appreciate the power of crowd manipulation and now thrives in the role of a villain.

Reflecting on the experience, Paul said:

“It bothered me. There is a guy named Bruce Prichard. Legend. Went to Cleveland. Walked out and everyone fucking booed me. In my hometown. I went backstage to Bruce and was like, ‘Do they understand that I could get out of that ring and pull any single one of them out and beat the fucking shit out of them? Anyone. Any age, gender, form.’ It hurt my feelings. Booed in my hometown. He made a comment about Cleveland, ‘It is Cleveland. What is this place?’ I was upset."

At first, Paul was deeply affected by the reaction, but he eventually had a revelation about his role in WWE. He realized that controlling crowd reactions was an art form and that he could use the audience’s emotions to his advantage.

"Something happened where a flip was switched, and I realized how much power there was in being able to puppeteer and really artfully manipulate the crowd to play on the exact emotion you want them to feel or not," Paul explained. "It’s a dance, and sometimes they are fucking with me and are booing me out the building, so it’s harder to get through my promos. Other times, I diss their favorite superstar or city. I found so much pleasure in it. Truthfully, at this point, I can never imagine being a babyface. I have no interest in it. I am in my pocket at the moment. I love it."

Paul is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with AJ Styles on WWE’s RAW brand. His growing confidence as a heel has made him one of the most polarizing figures in professional wrestling, and it appears he has no plans to change his approach anytime soon.