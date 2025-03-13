WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Nikki Bella Hints at Imminent WWE Return Following Royal Rumble Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 13, 2025

Nikki Bella Hints at Imminent WWE Return Following Royal Rumble Appearance

A WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed that fans will see them return to the company at some point in the future.

Nikki Bella made a surprise return in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble as the 30th entrant, marking her first in-ring appearance since the 2022 Royal Rumble. During the match, she eliminated Bayley before being eliminated by Nia Jax.

Following her return, Nikki addressed her WWE future on The Nikki & Brie Show, stating:
"I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I do not know when, I do not know the story. But it is going to happen."

Nikki's last televised singles match took place in October 2018, when she faced Ronda Rousey in the main event of the all-women’s pay-per-view Evolution.

JD McDonagh Shares Update on Recovery and Targets WWE Return Within a Month

JD McDonagh recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he opened up about a range of topics, including his current injury stat [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 13, 2025 11:16AM


Tags: #wwe #nikki bella

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π