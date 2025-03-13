Nikki Bella Hints at Imminent WWE Return Following Royal Rumble Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed that fans will see them return to the company at some point in the future.

Nikki Bella made a surprise return in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble as the 30th entrant, marking her first in-ring appearance since the 2022 Royal Rumble. During the match, she eliminated Bayley before being eliminated by Nia Jax.

Following her return, Nikki addressed her WWE future on The Nikki & Brie Show, stating:

"I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I do not know when, I do not know the story. But it is going to happen."

Nikki's last televised singles match took place in October 2018, when she faced Ronda Rousey in the main event of the all-women’s pay-per-view Evolution.