Juice Robinson's AEW Return Delayed Following Serious Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 13, 2025

AEW will be without Juice Robinson for an extended period due to an injury sustained during a routine move.

Robinson faced Will Ospreay in a Gold League match on the November 30 episode of AEW Collision as part of the AEW Continental Classic. Ospreay emerged victorious, but Robinson's participation came at a cost.

During WrestleCade weekend, Robinson was seen on crutches, and AEW CEO Tony Khan later confirmed that he had suffered a broken fibula, ruling him out of action. As a result, Kommander took his place in the tournament. Reports indicate that Robinson sustained the injury during a sunset flip spot.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select reports that there are creative plans for Switchblade Jay White, though it remains unclear whether they involve Bullet Club Gold. While The Gunns returned following Austin Gunn’s injury and had a brief storyline, they have not been featured prominently on television.

