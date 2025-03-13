WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Moose Reveals CM Punk Nearly Signed with TNA in 2023

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 13, 2025

Moose Reveals CM Punk Nearly Signed with TNA in 2023

TNA Wrestling was reportedly close to bringing in CM Punk, according to Moose.

After CM Punk’s release from AEW in September 2023, he made a brief but notable appearance in the crowd during Impact Wrestling’s Chicago tapings following Bound For Glory. However, just a couple of months later, he made his highly publicized return to WWE in November 2023.

Moose recently took to Twitter/X to reveal that during his reign as TNA World Champion, there were internal discussions about Punk joining the company and engaging in a feud with him. Moose shared that he had hoped to recreate the intensity of Punk’s memorable SummerSlam 2013 clash with Brock Lesnar—one of his all-time favorite matches. However, those plans never materialized.

In his post, Moose wrote:
“So while I was World Champ there were plans of Punk coming to TNA and us feuding. Punk vs Lesnar from SS2013 is one of my favorite matches ever. I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome. But obviously, it never happened—but who knows? Shout out to @CMPunk GOAT.”


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #moose #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π