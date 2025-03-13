Moose Reveals CM Punk Nearly Signed with TNA in 2023

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling was reportedly close to bringing in CM Punk, according to Moose.

After CM Punk’s release from AEW in September 2023, he made a brief but notable appearance in the crowd during Impact Wrestling’s Chicago tapings following Bound For Glory. However, just a couple of months later, he made his highly publicized return to WWE in November 2023.

Moose recently took to Twitter/X to reveal that during his reign as TNA World Champion, there were internal discussions about Punk joining the company and engaging in a feud with him. Moose shared that he had hoped to recreate the intensity of Punk’s memorable SummerSlam 2013 clash with Brock Lesnar—one of his all-time favorite matches. However, those plans never materialized.

In his post, Moose wrote:

“So while I was World Champ there were plans of Punk coming to TNA and us feuding. Punk vs Lesnar from SS2013 is one of my favorite matches ever. I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome. But obviously, it never happened—but who knows? Shout out to @CMPunk GOAT.”