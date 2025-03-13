WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Contemplates Unifying International and Continental Titles

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 13, 2025

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is reportedly considering unifying its International and Continental Championships, currently held by Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, respectively. Discussions about merging these titles have been ongoing for several months, with many within AEW viewing it as a concrete creative direction.

The specifics of the unification process—such as whether the titles will be merged into a single championship or carried together—remain unclear. Additionally, it is uncertain if a match between Omega and Okada is part of these plans.

This potential consolidation aligns with AEW's recent efforts to streamline its championship landscape, following the retirement of the FTW Championship in September 2024.

Source: patreon.com
