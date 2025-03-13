AEW Contemplates Unifying International and Continental Titles

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is reportedly considering unifying its International and Continental Championships, currently held by Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, respectively. Discussions about merging these titles have been ongoing for several months, with many within AEW viewing it as a concrete creative direction.

The specifics of the unification process—such as whether the titles will be merged into a single championship or carried together—remain unclear. Additionally, it is uncertain if a match between Omega and Okada is part of these plans.

This potential consolidation aligns with AEW's recent efforts to streamline its championship landscape, following the retirement of the FTW Championship in September 2024.