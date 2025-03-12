"Typhoon" Fred Ottman Confirms the Natural Disasters Are A Part of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Last week, it was reported that The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) were heading to the WWE Hall of Fame. While speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com, Typhoon (Fred Ottman) confirmed the news…



“It is an honor. It was crazy when I got that phone call Mr. Prichard [Bruce Prichard] called me. He’s an awesome guy. I couldn’t believe it. There are so many guys who are so worthy to be in there, who aren’t yet. For this to happen, it’s amazing.”



As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced the induction. Click here for details regarding the 2025 HOF ceremony.



Ottman also noted that his son has been working for WWE…



“My oldest boy works with WWE now, so we watch every once in a while to see what’s going on. They say he is a timekeeper, but he does so much more. He works behind the scenes and does a lot of that kind of stuff. They just gave him a little promotion, he told me the other day. I talked to him because I hadn’t talked to him for a while.”