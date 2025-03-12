Stephanie McMahon's ESPN Show Details Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE icon Stephanie McMahon takes fans on a 10-episode journey through WWE’s past and present



ESPN today announces its newest ESPN Original Series, Stephanie’s Places, will premiere March 26. Executive produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.



“WWE has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” said Stephanie McMahon. “I’m looking forward to having viewers join me as we visit some of the most iconic stars of past and present, in places of meaning for them, and hear how they overcame adversity to become who they are today.”



“The world of WWE has never been more popular and exciting than it is right now,” said Peyton Manning. “There is no one better than Stephanie to tell the stories of WWE’s greatest stars and uncover the moments that shaped them.”



New episodes premiere on Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers.



Episode Descriptions & Premiere Dates



Episode 1: The Return of CM Punk (March 26)



Stephanie McMahon visits her husband and WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, at the new WWE Headquarters before she heads to Cleveland for SummerSlam, where she meets up with CM Punk who reflects on his shocking return to the WWE after nearly a decade away from the ring.



Episode 2: Cody Rhodes Takes Center Stage (April 2)



Stephanie meets with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at the historic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, the former home of the WCW. Cody shares his unique path to WWE stardom and what he envisions as his legacy.



Episode 3: Rhea Ripley’s Rise (April 9)



Stephanie visits the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where she meets up with Rhea Ripley and the WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to discuss how the next generation of stars are trained. Later, Rhea surprises Stephanie with a dramatic makeover to prepare for a wild entrance.



Episode 4: Stone Cold Rides Again (April 16)



Stephanie spends a day with Steve Austin at Broken Skull Ranch to learn about how he became ‘Stone Cold’ and life after the WWE. The two end their day with Stephanie experiencing Steve’s newest adventure: off-road racing.



Episode 5: The Evolution of Charlotte Flair (April 23)



Stephanie meets up with the “Queen”, Charlotte Flair at Nassau Coliseum to discuss the origins and evolution of women in the WWE, before they take a helicopter to MetLife to relive her epic WrestleMania 35 arrival.



Episode 6: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (April 30)



Stephanie hits the open waters of Miami on a yacht with Roman Reigns and “The Bloodline” to discuss the Anoa’i family’s wrestling legacy. Stephanie then enjoys some traditional Samoan cuisine alongside the family, including a unique delicacy.



Episode 7: Pat McAfee Can’t Be Stopped (May 7)



Stephanie sits down with Pat McAfee to find out how the art of a WWE “promo” helped him become one of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. A visit to Indianapolis allows Stephanie to pick Pat’s brain and hear his unlikely journey from NFL punter to podcaster and his dream job at WWE.



Episode 8: Digging Deep with Undertaker (May 14)



Stephanie heads to Madison Square Garden, the location of the first WrestleMania, and meets up with The Undertaker. They discuss his career and his own iconic moments at the Garden.



Episode 9: Triple H’s Perfect Entrance (May 21)



Stephanie and Triple H examine the power of an iconic WWE entrance, later they head to Las Vegas to get a first-hand look at the pageantry and spectacle that can only be found at WrestleMania.



Episode 10: John Cena’s Final Round (May 28)



Stephanie meets up with John Cena as he reflects on his incredible 20-plus year sports entertainment journey. She gets a tour of his personal gym and sees how one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time stays at the top of his game as he winds down his incredible career.



About ESPN Originals



ESPN Originals are premium programs that take fans inside the biggest moments, athletes, and stories in sports. With critically acclaimed, award-winning series — including the Emmy®-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton’s Places and thePlaces universe, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Full Court Press, and Clutch: The NBA Playoffs — ESPN Originals deliver bold perspectives and unparalleled access to the narratives that define the modern sports world. ESPN Originals can be seen on ESPN channels and ESPN+, as well as on Disney+ and Hulu for Disney Bundle subscribers.