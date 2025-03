⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Brian Knobbs is not out of the woods but it appears he is at least out of Pity City after a nasty sensation sent him to the emergency room last night.

Knobbs, one half of the Nasty Boys, shared an update on his Facebook account announcing that things took a positive turn overnight after an emergency blood transfusion was performed last night.

The 60-year-old former WWE, WCW, and AWA Tag Team Champion remains hospitalized.