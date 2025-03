⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Things are not looking good for the "Nasty Boy" Brian Knobbs.

Last week, we reported that Knobbs was facing possible foot amputation after a series of health battles. This comes on the back of losing his house during the recent hurricane. But, the latest news has him even further in Pity City.

Knobbs was rushed to the hospital to undergo a blood transfusion after his blood levels were dangerously low at a rehab center.