No More "Freakin" for Seth Rollins

Posted By: James Walsh on Mar 12, 2025

WWE has removed “Freakin” from Seth Rollins’ main name on its roster page.

For what it’s worth, the nickname is still included in his bio.

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.co

