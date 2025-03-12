No More "Freakin" for Seth Rollins

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE has removed “Freakin” from Seth Rollins’ main name on its roster page.
For what it’s worth, the nickname is still included in his bio.
WWE has removed the “freakin” from Seth Rollins’ name on their official roster website. pic.twitter.com/XDJ6keY76K
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 11, 2025
WWE has removed the “freakin” from Seth Rollins’ name on their official roster website. pic.twitter.com/XDJ6keY76K
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
Follow us on BlueSky