WWE NXT Roadblock Results - March 11, 2025

NXT Roadblock comes to us from MSG with a stacked card. NXT Champion, Oba Femi, puts his title on the line against TNA X-Division Champion - Moose, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer have a title -vs- title match, Fraxion challenges The Hardy Boyz in hopes to become the TNA Tag Team Champions, Je'Von Evans battles Ethan Page in a New York City Street Fight, Roxanne Perez collides with Jordynne Grace and more!

NXT Roadblock kicks off with clips of Oba Femi, Moose, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia walking in NYC before Roadblock.

Match 1 - TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz(c) (Matt & Jeff) -vs- Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer)



Axiom and Matt start the match and Matt starts on Axiom's arm. Axiom gets Matt in a head lock and then a body lock and they end up in the corner. Matt hits Axiom with an elbow and hammers his head against the turnbuckles. Matt hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Axiom for a two count. Jeff is tagged in and The Hardyz double team Axiom and cover him again for a near fall. Basement dropkicks to Axiom by Jeff and Matt is tagged in. Axiom is double teamed again and Matt covers for two. Frazer tags himself in and Matt is now double teamed. Jeff runs in and gets knocked out of the ring too. Frazer flies out of the ring onto both Matt and Jeff and Axiom does the same. Frazer gets back in the ring and flips over the ropes onto Matt and Jeff. Axiom hits a moonsault off the top rope onto Matt and Jeff outside and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Matt and Frazer battle it out in the middle of the ring, Frazer hits an elbow and covers for a near fall. Matt is now locked in a headlock by Frazer and Matt powers out and punches Frazer in the gut. Frazer gets Matt back on the mat in a headlock. Matt punches out of the hold and hits Frazer with a neck breaker. Axiom and Jeff are tagged in and Jeff takes down Axiom with some clotheslines and Frazer comes in and is sent out of the ring. Axiom hits an armbar submission but Jeff counters out and hits a face plant driver and covers Axiom for a two count. Frazer jumps at Matt outside the ring but Frazer is caught and Matt hits a side effect outside on Frazer. Back in the ring, Matt is tagged in and Axiom is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Jeff is tagged in and The Hardyz try to double team Axiom but he counters and is tagged in. Axiom hits a Spanish Fly on Jeff and Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash and covers but Matt breaks up the pin. Matt takes down Axiom, Frazer takes out Matt and Jeff takes out Frazer. Jeff hits Whisper in the Wind on Fraxiom and then the Twist of Fate on Frazer and Frazer kicks out of the pin. Frazer kicks down Jeff and gets on the top rope, Axiom is tagged in and tries to pin Jeff. Frazer is tagged in and Axiom smokes Frazer accidentally. Matt gets rid of Axiom and Jeff hits a Swanton Bomb on Frazer and covers for the win.

Winners and STILL TNA World Tag Team Champions: The Hardy Boyz

Jaida Parker talks to Mickie James about being next in line. James tells Parker to make her own opportunities and that she should go out and take her apology. James tells her Parker belongs on top and tells her to go get it.

Backstage The D'Angelo Family minus Tony are talking about him losing his title. Tony comes in and says he agrees with Stacks, and Stacks says there is a six person tag scheduled for next week. Rizzo/Luca and Stack -vs- Jensen, Vance and Dame.

Match 2: Roxanne Perez -vs- Jordynne Grace



We get the bell and Grace runs at Perez who runs out of the ring. Back in the ring, Grace throws Perez around the ring and then mounts her and punches Perez several times. Grace covers and Perez kicks out. Grace kicks Perez against the ropes and knocks Perez out of the ring. Grace goes to attack Perez but Perez catches her and slams her down and then hits her against the steel steps. Back in the ring, Perez punches Grace and socks her with an elbow. Perez slams down Grace and covers for a one count. Perez single outs Grace's leg and stomps on her legs. Grace is rolled up but kicks out and then Grace slaps Perez in a submission. Perez counters out and attacks Grace's knees again. Grace slams down Perez and tries to climb the ropes but her knee gives out. Perez slams Grace down from the middle rope and tangles Grace's leg against the ring post and jumps on her leg and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Perez is slammed down by Grace who is holding her leg. Perez and Grace punch each other in the middle of the ring. Grace slams Perez twice and goes for a third, and Perez counters. Grace attacks Perez and hits a powerbomb and covers for a near fall. Grace sits Perez on the top rope and Perez jumps off and hits a crossbody but Grace rolls through and tries to slam Perez but her legs gives out again. Perez superkicks Grace and takes out her knee. Perez climbs the turnbuckle and hits a frog splash and covers for a near fall. Perez applies the cross face chicken wing on Grace and Grace breaks the hold. Perez tries for PopRox but misses and tries for a backslide pin but Grace kicks out. Grace hits a Beastmode driver on Perez and gets the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

Undertaker is shown backstage and Oba Femi walks by. Taker tells him to go out there and defend his yard and reminds him how important this match is.

Match 3 - NXT Men's Championship Match: Oba Femi(c) -vs- Moose

The men lock up and Moose starts with a chop on Femi. Femi chops Moose back and starts with shoulder checks in the corner. Femi takes down Moose with a shoulder check. Moose gets right back up and sends Femi over the ropes to the outside. Femi chops Moose on the apron sending him crashing onto the apron. Moose kicks Femi off the apron and Femi then hits a back slam on Moose on the apron and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Moose has Femi in a headlock and Femi is slowly powering out of the hold. Femi is able to get on his feet and runs into the turnbuckle to break the hold. Femi throws Moose across the ring and then hits a Fall from Grace on Moose and Moose rolls out of the ring. Femi heads outside the ring and Moose swings Femi into the steel steps. Moose attacks Femi in the ring and takes Femi down with a kick. Moose comes flying off the ropes and Femi punches him mid air and covers for a near fall. Femi slams Moose and Moose kicks out after the slam. Moose throws Femi shoulder first into the ringpost and Moose sits Femi on the top rope. Moose hits a superplex off the top rope on Moose and Femi gets right back up and suplexes Moose and both men are now laid out on the mat. Moose and Femi trade punches in the middle of the ring and Femi clotheslines Moose to the mat. Moose powerbombs Femi and covers Femi for a near fall. Femi presses Moose and throws him over the top rope to the outside. Moose almost gets counted out but makes it in the ring right before the 10 count. Moose and Femi punch each other and tumble over the ropes to the outside. Moose sends Femi into the ringpost and then slams Femi through the announce desk. Back in the ring, Moose spears Femi and covers and Femi kicks out. Moose mounts Femi and punches him. Moose runs to spear Femi but runs into a Fall from Grace and covers Moose for the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Oba Femi

Fatal Influence is backstage with Ava and Henley is asking for her rematch. Ricky Saints comes by and the girls tell him he doesn't belong here and leave. Saints tells Ava he wants Ridge Holland next week. Ava agrees and Ethan Page walks by and calls Saints and outsider and says NXT doesn't like outsiders.

Match 4 - New York City Street Fight: Ethan Page -vs- Je'Von Evans

Page comes out with a punch on Evans right off the bell. Page clotheslines Evans and Evans takes down Page and starts punching him. Page is sent outside the ring, Evans flies out and takes him down. Evans punches out Page outside the ring and against the steel steps. Evans tries to smoke Page with a chairshot but misses and Page swings Evans into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Page grabs a bunch of chairs and smokes Evans on the back with a chairshot. Evans now hits Page with a chair a few times and tries to slam Page onto a chair. Page is drop kicked into a chair and the Evans hurricanrana's Page onto another chair. Evans grabs a table from under the ring and slides it in the ring and sets it up in the corner. Page is rolled up for a two count and Evans then punches Page and then superkicks Page. Both Evans and Page try to kick each other and hit each other with chairs. Evans slams Page onto a chair and sets up chairs in the ring. Page set Evans on the top rope and flings him off onto two of the chairs Evans had set up. Page covers for a near fall. Page then throws Evans through the table and covers for a near fall and we get a commercial.

Back to Roadblock, Page has Evans on the apron and Page punches Evans. Evans comes back with some punches of his own. Evans hits a springboard clothesline on Page and Page punches Evans and hits The Ego's Edge and covers for a near fall. Evans slaps Page and then both men punch each other in the middle of the ring. Evans punches Page out of the ring and starts throwing him into the barricades and steps. Evans kicks a chair into Page's face and Page gets on the apron. Evans hits a cutter jumping over the ropes slamming Page through a table on the floor. Evans gets back in the ring and then jumps over the ropes onto Page outside who flies through the announce table. Back in the ring, hits a corkscrew splash and covers Page who kicks out at two. Evans places Pages head between a chair and tries to crush his head but Page counters and smokes Evans with a chair. Evans hits a springboard cutter on Page whose head is still between a chair and Evans covers Page and gets the win.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

As Evans celebrates in the ring, the four men from Vengeance Day come to the ring and beat down Je'Von Evans and kick Page out of the ring. The men pose above Evans as we cut to commercial.

Sarah Schrieber talks to Eddy Thorpe about his NXT Underground Match next week against Trick Williams. Thorpe says he's the king of the Underground and says Williams will choke. Trick Williams comes out of nowhere and attacks Eddy Thorpe. The fight down the crowds to the ring and Williams spears Thorpe in the ring and throws him over the ropes.

Match 5 - Title (NXT Women's Title) -vs- Title (NXT Women's North American Title) Match: Giulia -vs- Stephanie Vaquer



Giulia and Vaquer shake hands and the bell rings and they lock up. Vaquer punches Giulia and they trade punches in the ring. Giulia gets Vaquer on the mat with a right hand. Giulia and Vaquer counter a bunch of holds and moves and Vaquer kicks Giulia. The women counter a couple pinning attempt and roll out of the ring. Giulia and Vaquer punch each other outside the ring and Vaquer is slammed into the turnbuckle in the ring. Giulia hits a top rope missile dropkick and Vaquer sends Giulia out of the ring. Vaquer springboards off the top rope on to Giulia outside and we cut to commercial break.

Back from break Giulia goes for a pin on Vaquer and Vaquer kicks out. Vaquer breaks out of a headlock and takes down Giulia. Vaquer hits Eat Defeats and hits some double knees in the corner. Vaquer slams Giulia's head against the mat using her legs and covers for a one count. Vaquer gets on the top rope, Giulia makes it Vaquer and climbs the ropes and hits a double underhook superplex from the top rope. Vaquer kicks Giulia and Giulia hits a side suplex on Vaquer and then hits a driver and covers for a near fall. Giulia punches Vaquer and misses Vaquer in the corner. Vaquer hits a dragon screw in the corner. Vaquer hits the SVB and Giulia kicks out of the pin. Vaquer goes for a Spiral Tap and Giulia catches her and puts her in a triangle submission hold. Vaquer gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. Giulia kicks Vaquer and covers for two. Vaquer kicks Giulia twice in the face and hits another SBV and hits another SBV and covers Giulia for the win.

Winner and NEW NXT Women's Champion and STILL NXT North American Champion: Stephanie Vaquer