Lex Luger Emotional Over WWE Hall of Fame Induction: "I’d Almost Given Up Hope"

Lex Luger is overwhelmed by the support he has received since being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Luger have been confirmed for next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Luger admitted he once thought this moment would never come.

“If you told me 20 years ago I’d ever be part of wrestling again, I’d have almost given up hope,” he said, getting choked up.

Following the announcement, Luger took to X, writing, “Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and congratulations… So honored and filled with gratitude. Thank you, Lord!”

Luger credited Diamond Dallas Page for helping him on this journey. Earlier this year, he stayed with DDP in Florida to work on his mobility through the DDP Yoga program. Luger, who has used a wheelchair since a spinal stroke in 2007, stayed in a special guest room DDP built, called “The Total Package Suite.”

“Sting’s my best friend, but DDP and I have spent the last year together. I don’t think this would have happened without him,” Luger said.

Under a WWE Legends deal for a decade, Luger hopes to stand—maybe even walk—at his induction. “We’re not there yet, but we’ve got a few weeks left,” he said.

As for who will induct him, Luger has two choices in mind, but WWE must approve them. “It’s got to go through the chain of command. Stay tuned,” he teased.

The WWE Hall of Fame 2025 induction takes place Friday, April 18, at the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas. It will air live on Peacock and WWE’s social channels.