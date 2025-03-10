Seth Rollins: WWE is in a ‘Much Healthier Place’ Than 12 Years Ago

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

​Seth Rollins recently expressed his appreciation for the evolving landscape of professional wrestling, highlighting how changes have led to a more balanced lifestyle for performers. In an interview with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata of WFAN Radio, Rollins shared insights into his personal life and the industry's transformation.​

Discussing his role as a father to his four-year-old daughter, Roux, with wife Becky Lynch, Rollins conveyed his profound joy:​

"It is the best. I am a girl dad. I love it. I love it," Rollins remarked. "When I was growing up, I never thought I wanted to be a parent. I was just kind of like real into my own stuff. And I was like, 'Oh yeah, maybe one day.' But as I got older I kind of thought, 'Ah, not going to happen.' Then you meet the right person and time comes. I mean, it is the best thing I have ever done."​

Reflecting on the industry's evolution, Rollins noted that the current environment allows wrestlers to maintain a healthier work-life balance:​

"The business has changed so much, it has evolved so much. And it is so much more, you know, user-friendly I suppose, for us as performers," he stated. "The schedule is way pared down even from when I started back in 2012. I went from wrestling 200-plus matches a year to now maybe doing like 50 at most."​

When questioned about financial implications of the reduced schedule, Rollins confirmed an improvement:​

"The money is a little better. The money is a little better," he responded. "The business is in a much healthier place than it was, you know, 12 years ago. So—it is fantastic. And, yeah, you are right. Those guys [from past eras], it wrecked families. The business wrecked families. Because what are you going to do? You are on the road for a month at a time. There was no oversight, there is no help to get you healthy, you are just constantly running and running, and it wears you down."​

Looking ahead, Rollins is set to face CM Punk in a steel cage match at Madison Square Garden on tonight's episode of WWE Raw. This bout is anticipated to escalate their rivalry leading into WrestleMania 41, scheduled in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. Rumors suggest a potential triple threat match involving Rollins, Punk, and Roman Reigns at the marquee event.