Backstage Applause for Naomi and Bianca Belair's Powerful SmackDown Exchange​

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On the March 7, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown, an intense in-ring segment unfolded involving Bianca Belair, Naomi, and the returning Jade Cargill. During this segment, Naomi confessed to being the mysterious assailant who had attacked Cargill in November 2024, sidelining her for months. This revelation led to a highly charged confrontation between Naomi and Belair, culminating in Cargill's return and subsequent attack on Naomi.

The segment received widespread acclaim from both fans and WWE personnel. Internally, Ioannis Fillippides was credited as the writer, with TJ Wilson serving as the producer. Many within WWE noted that this was a rare opportunity for Naomi to showcase her promo skills, and she delivered exceptionally. Belair's reactions, Cargill's impactful return, as well as the writing, production, and camera work, were all praised. One WWE employee specifically highlighted the effective camera work during Cargill's arrival.

Prior to this segment, there had been reports of backstage tension involving Jade Cargill. Months earlier, an incident occurred between Cargill and Shayna Baszler during a match at Clash at the Castle. Cargill tapped out unexpectedly, leading to a backstage confrontation where Baszler reportedly wanted to escalate the situation before management intervened. Additionally, Cargill's absence from WWE programming had been a topic of discussion, with some questioning the legitimacy of her reported injury. However, WWE higher-ups confirmed that her injury was legitimate, and she was kept off television until medically cleared.

Despite these past issues, there were no reported backstage problems involving Cargill following her return at Elimination Chamber and her appearance on SmackDown. The March 7 segment is being hailed as a standout moment, highlighting the talents of all involved and setting the stage for further developments in this storyline.