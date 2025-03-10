50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches" Rankings Continue, WWE Vault Uploads Classic WWE vs. NFL Battle Royal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As WrestleMania season heats up, WWE continues to honor its rich history by counting down the "50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time" and sharing legendary moments from past events.

The latest installment of the countdown, released on Monday morning, saw the WWE Championship showdown between Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 20 earn the #38 spot. A classic battle of technical wrestling and mind games, the match remains one of Guerrero’s most memorable performances on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Additionally, WWE has given fans another dose of nostalgia by uploading a full-length classic match to its WWE Vault YouTube channel. This time, it is the historic WWE vs. NFL Battle Royal from WrestleMania 2, which saw legendary WWE Superstars clash with some of the biggest names in professional football in a unique cross-sport spectacle.

