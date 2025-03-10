Brian Gewirtz Shuts Down Report on WWE’s Original Plans for John Cena’s Heel Turn

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE writer and current SVP of Development at Seven Bucks Productions, Brian Gewirtz, has dismissed a report regarding John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

At the event, Cena stunned the wrestling world by aligning with The Rock after Cody Rhodes declined the offer, turning heel for the first time in two decades. The moment sent shockwaves through the industry and mainstream media, generating intense discussion. However, as speculation swirled, not all reports have been accurate.

On Twitter, Gewirtz debunked a claim from F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer, which was shared by Wrestle Purists. The report suggested that Cena’s turn was originally planned for the main event of WrestleMania but was instead moved to Elimination Chamber at the last minute.

Responding to the post, Gewirtz simply wrote “0 for 2”, indicating that both claims in the report were false. Given his close involvement with The Rock and WWE’s creative process, his statement adds credibility to the timeline of Cena’s shocking turn.