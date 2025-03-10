NJPW Announces "Junior Genesis" Event Ahead of Sakura Genesis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has unveiled "Junior Genesis," a special event set to take place on Friday, April 4, at Korakuen Hall, just one night before Sakura Genesis. The event will feature both the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on the line.

In a hardcore match, El Desperado will defend his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Clark Connors, while TMDK’s Kosei Fujita and Robbie Eagles put their Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles on the line against the team of Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X.

The action continues the following night at Sakura Genesis on Saturday, April 5, at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended by the winner of the March 15 title match between Hirooki Goto and Yuji Nagata, as they face the 2025 New Japan Cup winner.

NJPW "Junior Genesis" – Friday, April 4 (Korakuen Hall)

⚡IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship – El Desperado (c) vs. Clark Connors (Hardcore Match)

⚡IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship – Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X

NJPW Sakura Genesis – Saturday, April 5 (Ryogoku Sumo Hall)

⚡IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match – Winner of Hirooki Goto vs. Yuji Nagata (March 15) vs. 2025 New Japan Cup Winner