Gable Steveson Makes History with Fourth Big Ten Championship Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 10, 2025

Gable Steveson etched his name in the record books once again on Sunday, capturing his fourth Big Ten Championship in dominant fashion.

Representing the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Steveson secured his 66th consecutive victory with a decisive 10-3 win over Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet in the heavyweight division. With this triumph, he becomes the first heavyweight wrestler to claim four Big Ten titles and only the 19th wrestler overall to achieve the feat—joining an elite club that includes legends like Verne Gagne.


