Wendi Richter Inducted into 2025 Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Class

The following press release was issued:

Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame 2025

To commemorate women’s history month the 2025 Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame (WWHOF) www.womenswrestlinghalloffame.com inductees have been announced. WWHOF class of 2025 include Wendi Richter, inaugural WWF/ WWE tag team champion Desiree Petersen of Canada, former WWF/ WWE tag team champions Jumping Bomb Angels (Noriyo Tateno and Itsuki Yamazaki), Mercedes Martinez, former WWE women’s champion Debra Marshall, former TNA champion Angelina Love, Saraya knight of England, former LPWA Champion Misty Blue Simms, and original GLOW girl Jeanne Basone. The pioneer category will include NWA legend Ramona Isabella. For the non-wrestling category Dark journey, ECW originals Dawn Marie, Francine, and Kristina Laum of South Korea.

Posthumous inductees include little person Darling Dagmar, former NWA tag team champion Sandy Parker of Canada, Joan Marie Laurer aka Chyna, The Wingo sisters, and luchador legend La Dama Enmascarada of Mexico. Olympic / Amateur category will include Agnieszka Wieszczek of Poland, Risako Kinjo of Japan, and Kaori Icho of Japan.

The 2025 Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Awards include Women’s Wrestler of the year Thunder Rosa and Rhea Ripley, Women’s Tag Team of the Year The Hex with Marti Belle and Miami Sweet Heat Allysin Kay and Miami’s Sweet Heat Lindsay and Laurie Carlson of WOW. Podcast of the year is a tie with Women’s Wrestling Talk, and GAW Tv. The journalist of the year award has officially been changed to the Jamie Hemming Memorial Award due to her being the first to ever win it and this year’s recipient TK Trinidad, broadcaster of the year is Samira Khoury, Amateur Wrestler of the year Olympian Fujinami Akari, Announcer of the year Samantha Irvin, best new talent Margaret Cresta, Most Improved Wrestler Tessa Blanchard, Susan Tex Green Award Natalya Neidhart, Coach of the Year Olympian Randi Miller of Texas Women’s University, Referee of the Year Aubrey Edwards, arm wrestler of the year Sarah Backman, Courage award Sis Sisaki , Historian Award Director of Queen of the Ring Ash Avildsen, and Rookie of the year goes to Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

Owned and operated by ECW original’s Angel Orsini, Gary Wolf, award winning filmmaker Christopher Annino https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0030399/ , Vanessa Marchewka, NWA legend Susan Tex Green, first lady of wrestling Missy Hyatt. Current Ambassadors to the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame are former WWE champion Jazz, Robert Jordan, filmmakers Thom DiMicco, Chris Bournea, official Chyna Cosplay Sarah Page, Marva Scott’s daughter Kim Goodwin Martin, and Lacy Traylor’s daughter of WWE legend Big Boss Man.

All the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductions will officially air on ECUSA Tv October 25, 2025. For past inductions you can watch ECUSA TV either live https://www.ecusatv.com/watch-live/ or download the app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ecusa-tv/id1665898621 Check out the official preview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RG8bFHnjXOM there will be one more major surprise induction in September for Appalachian Championship Wrestling and one for ECW original Jason Knight’s Assault Championship Wrestling.

For all press inquiries contact womenswrestlinghalloffame@gmail.com