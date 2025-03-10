Butterbean Set For Pro Wrestling Return Against Minoru Suzuki at WrestleCon Supershow

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Eric “Butterbean” Esch is stepping back into the pro wrestling ring for a blockbuster showdown against the legendary Minoru Suzuki at next month’s WrestleCon Supershow.

The highly anticipated bout will take place during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, set for Thursday, April 17th, at the Palms Casino Resort. Adding even more intrigue, former WWE wrestler, UFC champion, and NWA World Champion Dan Severn will serve as the special guest enforcer.

Best known for his dominance inside the boxing ring—including his infamous 35-second knockout of Bart Gunn at WrestleMania XV’s Brawl for All finale—Butterbean has occasionally stepped into the wrestling world over the years. His most recent in-ring appearance came last March at an independent event, and he was also a cast member on Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling in 2008.

Esch recently made headlines for his incredible transformation, thanks to the guidance of Diamond Dallas Page, who helped him lose weight, regain mobility, and turn his life around. Now, he is ready for another fight—this time, against one of the most feared wrestlers on the planet.