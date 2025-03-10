WWE Raw Returns to Madison Square Garden Tonight as the Road to WrestleMania 41 Heats Up

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE Raw takes center stage tonight from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, airing live on Netflix at 8/7c. As WrestleMania 41 approaches, the stakes are higher than ever, with a stacked lineup set to electrify the WWE Universe.
Scheduled for tonight’s show:
- CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin’” Rollins – Steel Cage Match
- Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods – Tag Team Action
- "Main Event" Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller – Singles Competition
⚡ WWE Star Set to Return at NXT Roadblock (SPOILER)
A long absent WWE star is reportedly planned to appear at NXT Roadblock at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This Tuesday (March 11), WW [...]— Ben Kerin Mar 08, 2025 03:03PM