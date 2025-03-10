WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Raw Returns to Madison Square Garden Tonight as the Road to WrestleMania 41 Heats Up

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 10, 2025

WWE Raw Returns to Madison Square Garden Tonight as the Road to WrestleMania 41 Heats Up

WWE Raw takes center stage tonight from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, airing live on Netflix at 8/7c. As WrestleMania 41 approaches, the stakes are higher than ever, with a stacked lineup set to electrify the WWE Universe.

Scheduled for tonight’s show:

- CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin’” Rollins – Steel Cage Match

- Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods – Tag Team Action

- "Main Event" Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller – Singles Competition

  • AJ Styles Calls Out Logan Paul – The Phenomenal One has something to say
WWE Star Set to Return at NXT Roadblock (SPOILER)

A long absent WWE star is reportedly planned to appear at NXT Roadblock at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This Tuesday (March 11), WW [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 08, 2025 03:03PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #msg #madison square garden

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π