Toni Storm Reflects on AEW Revolution Victory Over Mariah May: "I Miss Her Already. Farewell, My Love"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 10, 2025

At AEW Revolution, "Timeless" Toni Storm successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere match. This intense bout, dubbed the "Hollywood Ending," culminated their storied trilogy. Their rivalry began at AEW All In 2024, where May captured the title from Storm. Storm reclaimed the championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia, setting the stage for this decisive encounter.

The match was a brutal affair, with both competitors showcasing their resilience. Highlights included Storm delivering a Storm Zero through a table on the stage to secure the victory. Post-match, Storm displayed a moment of tenderness, gently resting her head on May's chest before exiting.

In a digital exclusive shared on her Instagram page, Storm commented on her victory, stating, "I missed her already," and concluded with, "Farewell, my love," before blowing a kiss and walking away.

Prior to the match, Storm had filed a restraining order against May, aiming to ensure their rivalry concluded with this bout.

 
 
 
 
 
