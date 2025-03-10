WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Boom AJ and Team Cement AEW Future with Official Contracts​

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 10, 2025

Big Boom AJ, along with Big Justice and The Rizzler, have solidified their presence in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The trio, initially known for their engaging TikTok content as "The Costco Guys," transitioned into the wrestling world with notable appearances and matches.

Their journey began at AEW All Out, where they collaborated on TikTok videos with AEW stars. This exposure led to Big Boom AJ accepting a challenge from QT Marshall, culminating in a victorious match at AEW Full Gear. During this event, both Big Justice and The Rizzler made impactful appearances, marking their entry into the wrestling scene.

At AEW Revolution: Zero Hour, Big Boom AJ teamed up with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe in a trios match, securing another win. Post-match, during the media scrum, Big Boom AJ addressed his future in wrestling, stating, "​Yes, I am officially with AEW right now. I am under contract right now, as is Big Justice and The Rizzler, so yeah, we are gonna be here for a while." He further hinted at potential rivalries within the AEW roster, emphasizing his commitment to the sport.

The Rizzler's involvement extended beyond managerial duties; he made a memorable entrance with Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution: Zero Hour. Big Justice showcased his strength by executing a powerbomb during Big Boom AJ's match, highlighting the trio's versatility and dedication to AEW.


