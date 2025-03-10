WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Multiple Wrestlers Injured at AEW Revolution 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 10, 2025

Multiple Wrestlers Injured at AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 showcased several intense matches, leading to concerns about potential injuries among the wrestlers. According to reports, while no one was seriously hurt, several performers were banged up.

Specific injuries reported include:

Swerve Strickland: Suffered a ruptured eardrum during his match against Ricochet.

⚡Momo Watanabe: Left the arena on crutches, possibly due to an ankle injury sustained during her match with Mercedes Moné.

⚡Mercedes Moné: Sustained a bruised larynx but appeared to be largely okay backstage.

⚡Will Ospreay: Was seen limping after his steel cage match with Kyle Fletcher; however, sources indicate it was not anything serious.

Despite these injuries, it appears that no talent suffered severe harm during the event.

Swerve Strickland Suffers Ruptured Eardrum During AEW Revolution 2025

​Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view delivered a series of high-stakes matches, marked by intense and, at times, violent performances.​ [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 10, 2025 08:13AM


Tags: #aew #revolution #los angeles #mercedes mone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π