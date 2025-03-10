Multiple Wrestlers Injured at AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Revolution 2025 showcased several intense matches, leading to concerns about potential injuries among the wrestlers. According to reports, while no one was seriously hurt, several performers were banged up.

Specific injuries reported include:

⚡Swerve Strickland: Suffered a ruptured eardrum during his match against Ricochet.

⚡Momo Watanabe: Left the arena on crutches, possibly due to an ankle injury sustained during her match with Mercedes Moné.

⚡Mercedes Moné: Sustained a bruised larynx but appeared to be largely okay backstage.

⚡Will Ospreay: Was seen limping after his steel cage match with Kyle Fletcher; however, sources indicate it was not anything serious.

Despite these injuries, it appears that no talent suffered severe harm during the event.