Swerve Strickland Suffers Ruptured Eardrum During AEW Revolution 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 10, 2025

Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view delivered a series of high-stakes matches, marked by intense and, at times, violent performances.

In a pivotal bout, Swerve Strickland faced Ricochet to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. Strickland emerged victorious, securing his position as the top challenger. Following the main event, Strickland made a bold statement by attacking AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, setting the stage for their anticipated clash.

During the AEW Revolution post-show press conference, Strickland revealed he had sustained a ruptured eardrum during his match with Ricochet. Despite this injury, he remains focused on his upcoming title opportunity. The championship match between Strickland and Moxley is expected to headline the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6th.

We extend our best wishes to Swerve Strickland for a swift recovery.

