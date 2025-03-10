Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Championship in Chaotic Showdown with Cope at AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Adam Copeland (Cope) in an unpredictable main event that saw interference, a shocking betrayal, and a surprise cash-in.

The match began at a frenetic pace, with both men exchanging hard strikes before Copeland took early control with high-impact offense. However, Moxley turned the tide with a vicious assault, targeting Copeland’s neck and utilizing the steel steps and barricade to his advantage. The champion’s relentless aggression nearly secured him the victory, but Copeland refused to back down, mounting an impressive comeback with an Impaler DDT and a series of near falls.

As the contest reached its peak, Moxley attempted to end things with a Paradigm Shift, inadvertently taking out the referee in the process. Seizing the opportunity, he introduced a steel chair, only for Copeland to counter and momentarily gain the upper hand. Just as it seemed the challenger might capitalize, Wheeler Yuta intervened, stunning the crowd by attacking Copeland instead of assisting him.

In a shocking twist, Christian Cage then cashed in his guaranteed title shot, turning the bout into a triple threat. However, his moment was short-lived as Moxley swiftly locked him in a bulldog choke, rendering him unconscious and securing the victory.

As the dust settled, the crowd voiced their disapproval, booing Moxley as he celebrated his tainted victory. The AEW World Champion exited through the crowd, his reign intact but his legacy further steeped in controversy.

The crowd voices its disapproval as Jon Moxley exits the ring, clutching his briefcase. Making his way through the audience, he is suddenly met by Prince Nana, who wastes no time reminding the champion that Swerve Strickland is the rightful number one contender. Just as the tension rises, Strickland seizes the moment, ambushing Moxley from the balcony to a thunderous reaction. The pay-per-view fades to black with Swerve standing tall as his music echoes through the arena.

