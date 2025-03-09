Toni Storm Retains AEW Women’s World Championship in Brutal Battle Against Mariah May at AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm successfully defended her title in a violent and cinematic encounter against Mariah May in what was nothing short of a hardcore spectacle.

The match began with May revealing what appeared to be a Hollywood-style sign, only for it to be a table—a weapon in her escalating war against Storm. May took early control, delivering a brutal assault that included dropping Storm onto the stage and nearly securing a victory. The intensity escalated when she attempted to use a taser, only for Luther to intervene. May responded by dropkicking the butler off the stage and through a table, neutralizing him from the contest.

Storm capitalized on a momentary lapse by May, catching her challenger and powerbombing her off the stage through a production table. However, May shocked the crowd by kicking out. The battle spilled to ringside, where Storm maintained her dominance, launching May into the barricade before setting her up for a devastating attack. However, May countered with a Storm Zero onto the ring steps, turning the tide once again.

With Storm reeling, May introduced a new level of brutality, bringing out a chain and eventually escalating the violence into a Taipei Death Match scenario, wrapping both of their fists in tape coated with broken glass. The two warriors traded sickening strikes, leaving both bloodied in the ring.

Storm seemed poised for victory when she grabbed a broken glass bottle, but May delivered a shocking low blow before hitting a hurricanrana onto shattered glass. Despite her best efforts and landing her Mayday finisher, Storm refused to stay down. The champion responded with a Storm Zero but also failed to put her challenger away.

In a poetic moment, Storm retrieved a shoe, seeking retribution for May’s past attack on her. The challenger attempted to escape, but Storm caught her on the stage. After a chaotic final exchange, Storm delivered a decisive Storm Zero through a table, securing the pinfall victory and retaining her championship.

As the exhausted champion lay over her fallen challenger, the dramatic conclusion played out like a movie, with Storm’s Queen of the Ring co-stars and director giving her a standing ovation. The arena screens displayed “The End”, cementing the moment as a Hollywood-worthy climax to one of the most intense battles in AEW history.