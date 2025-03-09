Kazuchika Okada Overcomes Brody King’ to Retain AEW Continental Championship at AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kazuchika Okada successfully defended the AEW Continental Championship against Brody King in a hard-hitting contest that showcased both men's resilience and power.

The match began with Okada taking control early, forcing King into the corner. However, the challenger quickly turned the tide, overpowering the champion and sending him crashing into the barricade. Okada managed to evade a charging King, countering by sending him into the ring steps before bringing the action back inside. There, he delivered a series of strikes in the corner, but King responded with thunderous forearms and chops, forcing Okada to regroup.

Despite the champion's efforts, King's brute strength became a major factor. Okada attempted an elbow drop from the top, but King intercepted him with a devastating superplex, leaving both men down momentarily. As they regained their footing, King resumed his offense with stiff strikes before launching himself with a massive elbow dive to the outside, sending Okada crashing to the floor.

Sensing an opportunity, Okada reached for his title belt, but King cut him off and punished him with a crushing running crossbody against the barricade. Back inside the ring, King followed up with a senton and a near fall. The two continued to trade blows until King leveled the champion with a powerful lariat. Okada countered a powerbomb attempt with a neckbreaker and landed his signature top-rope elbow drop. However, his brief moment of confidence backfired when King capitalized with a Death Valley Driver into the corner, followed by a cannonball that nearly secured the victory.

The battle spilled onto the apron, where Okada delivered a brutal back body drop, sending King crashing onto the hardest part of the ring. Returning to the ring, Okada introduced a steel chair, but the referee intervened—allowing Okada the opening to strike King with the championship belt. Despite the underhanded tactic, King kicked out at two, shocking the champion.

Determined to end the fight, Okada connected with the Rainmaker lariat, but King fought back, sending him into the corner. As King attempted another cannonball, Okada countered with a perfectly timed dropkick before landing a final Rainmaker, securing the victory and retaining his AEW Continental Championship.

Winner via pinfall and still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada