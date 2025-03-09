Swerve Strickland Defeats Ricochet to Become AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender at AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Swerve Strickland secured a hard-fought victory over Ricochet to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship in an electrifying, high-paced bout at Crypto.com Arena.
The match began with an intense staredown, quickly escalating as both competitors attempted their signature moves within the opening moments. Swerve gained early control with a reverse Shock Treatment and a diving back elbow, but Ricochet responded with a Lionsault and a series of dynamic counters. The action spilled outside the ring, where Swerve inadvertently knocked down Prince Nana, creating a moment of distraction that Ricochet capitalized on with a House Call kick off the barricade.
As the match progressed, both men delivered a relentless exchange of high-risk maneuvers. Swerve executed a Vertebreaker onto the Spanish announce table, but Ricochet fought back, landing a 630 Senton inside the ring. Despite his best efforts, he could not put Swerve away. A late-game interference from Nana led to a chaotic final sequence, with Ricochet attempting to reclaim his robe, only to be caught mid-air with a Death Valley Driver.
Swerve ultimately sealed the victory with back-to-back House Calls, followed by Big Pressure, securing his status as the new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Post-match, he returned the robe to Nana before celebrating his triumph in front of the sold-out crowd.
With this win, Swerve Strickland now awaits his shot at the AEW World Championship, further solidifying his place at the top of the AEW roster.
BIG PRESSSSUUUUURRRREEEEEEE SWERVE STRICKLAND IS THE #1 CONTER FOR THR AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP #AEW #AEWRevolution— 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) March 10, 2025
pic.twitter.com/EXm3XVJPac
