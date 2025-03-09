Swerve Strickland Defeats Ricochet to Become AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender at AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Swerve Strickland secured a hard-fought victory over Ricochet to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship in an electrifying, high-paced bout at Crypto.com Arena.

The match began with an intense staredown, quickly escalating as both competitors attempted their signature moves within the opening moments. Swerve gained early control with a reverse Shock Treatment and a diving back elbow, but Ricochet responded with a Lionsault and a series of dynamic counters. The action spilled outside the ring, where Swerve inadvertently knocked down Prince Nana, creating a moment of distraction that Ricochet capitalized on with a House Call kick off the barricade.

As the match progressed, both men delivered a relentless exchange of high-risk maneuvers. Swerve executed a Vertebreaker onto the Spanish announce table, but Ricochet fought back, landing a 630 Senton inside the ring. Despite his best efforts, he could not put Swerve away. A late-game interference from Nana led to a chaotic final sequence, with Ricochet attempting to reclaim his robe, only to be caught mid-air with a Death Valley Driver.

Swerve ultimately sealed the victory with back-to-back House Calls, followed by Big Pressure, securing his status as the new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Post-match, he returned the robe to Nana before celebrating his triumph in front of the sold-out crowd.

With this win, Swerve Strickland now awaits his shot at the AEW World Championship, further solidifying his place at the top of the AEW roster.