Mercedes Moné Retains TBS Championship Against Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mercedes Moné successfully defended her TBS Championship against Japanese star Momo Watanabe in a high-stakes encounter that showcased both competitors' resilience and technical prowess.

Ahead of the match, a video package set the stage, highlighting Watanabe’s impressive credentials and Moné’s dominance as champion. As soon as the bell rang, Moné attempted to assert control, taunting Watanabe while pressing her into the corner. However, the challenger quickly responded with a counterattack, setting the pace for a back-and-forth contest.

In a moment of overconfidence, Moné performed her signature dance, only for Watanabe to capitalize, taking her down and mocking her in return. This ignited an intense exchange, with Moné using a headlock and a shoulder tackle to slow her opponent’s momentum. Watanabe, unfazed, locked in a crossface chicken wing before delivering a stiff kick to Moné’s face, nearly securing a victory.

As the battle intensified, Billie Starkz was shown watching the match from backstage. Inside the ring, Moné attempted her Three Amigos suplex sequence, but Watanabe reversed it, executing a vertical suplex before trapping Moné in the tree of woe and delivering brutal kicks.

Momentum swung back and forth as Watanabe connected with back-to-back dropkicks and another crossface chicken wing, putting the champion in trouble. However, Moné escaped and countered with a chin-lock before rolling through a Meteora attempt to lock in her Statement Maker submission.

Watanabe continued to fight, but Moné’s resilience proved too much. After delivering a devastating powerbomb, Moné followed up with her Money-Maker finisher. Not content with just a pinfall, she locked in her submission finisher, forcing Watanabe to tap out and securing her title defense.

As Moné celebrated her victory, Starkz’s continued presence backstage hinted at a potential future challenge for the TBS Championship.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné