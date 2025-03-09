Hangman Adam Page Triumphs Over MJF in Hard-Fought Battle at AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a brutal and dramatic showdown, Hangman Page emerged victorious against MJF after a high-intensity contest that saw both competitors push each other to the limit.

As the bell rang, the action exploded immediately, with both men trading stiff strikes. Page quickly gained control, cornering MJF and stomping him down. However, MJF, ever the opportunist, used the referee as a shield before raking Page’s eyes to shift the momentum in his favor.

With Page weakened, MJF launched a relentless attack, targeting his opponent’s face and grounding him with a vicious assault. Page fought back with a sleeper hold, but MJF countered, transitioning into a chokehold before the referee intervened. Regaining his footing, Page looked to swing the match in his favor, only for MJF to deliver a punishing powerbomb-backbreaker for a near fall.

The match’s intensity escalated as MJF continued his mind games, taunting Page before sending him crashing to the mat once again. However, Page answered back with a thunderous fallaway slam, bringing the crowd to their feet. With MJF momentarily stunned, Page took to the air, hitting a spectacular moonsault to the outside, further wearing down his opponent.

Back in the ring, Hangman attempted to finish the match with a Buckshot Lariat, but MJF cleverly evaded the maneuver and countered with a brutal combination, including a DDT and a devastating water wheel slam. MJF’s strategy remained clear—wear down Page with submissions, locking in the Salt of the Earth to try and force a tap-out. Page, however, showed incredible resilience, reaching the ropes to break the hold.

As frustration mounted, MJF grabbed a headset at ringside, declaring himself "the f’ing man around here." Attempting to put an exclamation point on his words, he went for a moonsault off the barricade, but Page countered, setting up a tombstone piledriver. MJF managed to reverse it, drilling Page onto a steel chair in a moment that nearly ended the match. Despite being checked by medical personnel, Page barely beat the referee’s count, rolling back into the ring at nine.

Stunned, MJF vented his frustrations to the crowd, claiming they had chosen Page over him. He went for the Heatseeker, but Page countered, delivering another Dead Eye and following it up with a powerful Angel’s Wings. Rather than going for an immediate pin, Page stepped onto the apron, preparing for one final statement. As MJF staggered to his feet, Hangman Page unleashed a perfectly executed Buckshot Lariat, finally securing the decisive three-count.

Winner: Hangman Page