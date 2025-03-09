AEW Zero Hour Revolution Pre-Show Results (March 9, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Zero Hour pre-show kicked off with Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett, and Paul Walter Hauser welcoming fans to the event. The panel ran through the night’s match lineup, offering detailed breakdowns of the highly anticipated matchups.

Special Guest Appearance: Queen of the Ring Cast

Several actors and actresses from the upcoming biopic Queen of the Ring, based on the life of legendary women's wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke, joined the panel to discuss the film and share their thoughts on professional wrestling.

Heated Exchange: QT Marshall and Paul Walter Hauser

Tensions flared on the panel as QT Marshall and Paul Walter Hauser engaged in a heated argument over celebrities stepping into the wrestling world. Hauser defended Hollywood’s involvement in wrestling, while Marshall dismissed non-wrestlers. The argument escalated when Marshall threw his drink on Hauser before storming off, prompting Hauser to remove his microphone and exit.

Komander & Hologram Defeat Lee Johnson & Blake Christian

The first match of the pre-show saw Komander & Hologram secure an impressive victory over Lee Johnson & Blake Christian. The luchadors delivered an exciting aerial showcase, highlighted by a brutal hurricanrana attempt by Hologram that resulted in a hard landing on the apron. Despite the setback, Komander rebounded with a breathtaking rope-walk senton and a destroyer. The match concluded with Hologram landing a 450 splash on Christian for the pin.

Winners: Komander & Hologram

Renee Paquette Interviews Ash Avildsen

Following the match, Renee Paquette spoke with Queen of the Ring creator Ash Avildsen, who hyped the upcoming “Hollywood Ending” trilogy match between AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May, while reminding fans of the movie’s continued theatrical run.

Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly Defeat Shane Taylor, The Infantry & Lee Moriarty

The Undisputed Kingdom and Daniel Garcia faced off against Shane Taylor, The Infantry, and Lee Moriarty in a high-energy contest. Adam Cole seemingly had the match won with a Panama Sunrise, but Garcia forced a submission finish, celebrating alone while his teammates appeared unimpressed.

Winners: Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Gravity Ends in No Contest

Chris Jericho, accompanied by Big Bill and Bryan Keith, attacked Gravity before the match could officially begin, striking him with a baseball bat. The three-on-one assault continued until Bandido attempted to intervene but suffered the same fate. Jericho escalated matters by forcibly removing Gravity’s mask, as Big Bill restrained Bandido, forcing him to watch the brutal scene unfold.

Result: No Contest

Big Boom A.J., Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy Defeat Johnny TV & MxM Collection

The pre-show concluded with a multi-man tag team match featuring the trio of Big Boom A.J., Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy taking on Johnny TV & MxM Collection. The match was filled with humorous moments, including Cassidy taking a mid-match break to eat a cookie with his team. Chaos ensued as Mansoor crashed the scene, leading to a wild finish where Big Justice played a role in securing the victory for his father’s team.

Winners: Big Boom A.J., Mark Briscoe, & Orange Cassidy

As the pre-show wrapped up, a post-match segment saw The Righteous Gemstones actors join in, while The Murder Machines teased an attack on Big Boom A.J., leaving fans buzzing ahead of the main event.