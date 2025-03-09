Update on AEW Star Wardlow’s Status Ahead of Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A new update has surfaced regarding the prolonged absence of AEW star Wardlow, just hours before AEW Revolution 2025 in Los Angeles.

Wardlow, who has not appeared on AEW television since March 13, 2024, at AEW Big Business, has remained a topic of speculation due to his extended hiatus. However, new information has emerged regarding his status.

According to Fightful Select, Wardlow is currently in Los Angeles ahead of tonight’s pay-per-view, but his presence is not necessarily tied to a return to AEW programming. Instead, he is reportedly in the city for another project, though no details have been disclosed regarding what it entails.

While his focus appears to be elsewhere, Fightful noted that it "would not be surprising" if the former three-time TNT Champion was backstage at the Crypto.com Arena for Revolution.

Additionally, the report reiterated that Wardlow’s absence from AEW television has been attributed to injury. Last year, his former Undisputed Kingdom stablemate Matt Taven stated that the 37-year-old had been dealing with a knee injury.

As of now, there is no official word on when or if Wardlow will return to AEW television.