MJF Shares His Blunt Strategy for Dealing With Advice Seekers in AEW

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019, MJF has established himself as one of the promotion's top stars. With multiple championship reigns under his belt, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has cemented his place as one of the most recognizable names on the AEW roster.

Despite having nearly a decade of experience in the industry, MJF has a unique approach when fellow wrestlers seek his advice. Speaking to Jimmy Traina of SI Media, Friedman revealed his method of handling such situations.

“Absolutely. They do come up to me, and what I always do, I tell them this, ‘Here’s the deal. I’m a little busy right now, but text me or call me when the show is over.’ Then, I just don’t answer. Better yet, in the words of Arnold Schwarzenegger, sometimes I give the wrong advice.”

Known for his brash and unapologetic persona, MJF’s comments align with his established character in AEW. Whether or not his colleagues take his words seriously remains uncertain, but his unconventional approach is certainly on-brand.