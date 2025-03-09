WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Star Maven Reveals Pay Increase from One-Night GM Role​

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

In a recent YouTube video, Maven discussed his experience as the one-night General Manager on the November 15, 2004, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. This opportunity arose after he was part of the victorious team at Survivor Series 2004, where he teamed with Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, and Randy Orton to defeat Snitsky, Batista, Edge, and Triple H.

Reflecting on his earnings from that night, Maven acknowledged receiving a modest increase in pay due to his participation in the main event. He stated:​

"Now I know what you're wondering: Did I get paid more for being the Raw General Manager? The answer to that is yes and no. Yes, I did get paid more because I was in the main event, but no, I didn't get paid for being 'the General Manager.' In the end, it was only $1,500 more than what I would normally make, but I had so much more on my plate, and when you're in the main event, you're considered the main draw, one of the reasons people shelled out that ticket money. So obviously it stands to reason, if you're in the main event, you're gonna make more."


