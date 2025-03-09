WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay Shares Heartwarming Moment That Made Him Call Himself 'The Best'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Will Ospreay, one of the most celebrated wrestlers of his generation, recently shared a personal moment that led him to call himself one of the best in the sport.

Speaking about an encounter with his young stepson, Ospreay recalled an evening at the Royal Albert Hall, where they attended a Cirque du Soleil performance. During the event, a fan approached Ospreay for a photo, prompting his six-year-old son, Harry, to ask why it kept happening.

“I was out with my kid watching Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall, and a guy came up and he takes a photo with me. Then Harry goes, ‘Why does that happen all the time?’” Ospreay recounted.

Struggling to explain his fame to a child, Ospreay responded in the simplest way he could.

“I was just like, I don’t know how to explain it to him, because he’s six, and I have the mental capacity of a six-year-old. So I went, ‘You know I do wrestling.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘I’m like the best.’ That’s the only way I could put it.”

The lighthearted exchange offered a rare glimpse into Ospreay’s world outside the ring, where he balances the life of a top-tier professional wrestler with being a father.


Tags: #aew #will ospreay

