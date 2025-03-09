Indi Hartwell Wins Championship in First Match Since WWE Release

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Indi Hartwell recently returned to in-ring action, securing a victory in her first match since being released by WWE.

After being released in November, Hartwell’s 90-day non-compete clause expired, making her a free agent. She was announced for her post-WWE debut at Renegades of Wrestling’s March 9th event in Melbourne, Australia.

At the event, Hartwell faced Aysha and defeated her to become the new Renegades of Wrestling Women’s Champion.

Hartwell is also set to compete at House of Glory’s “City of Dreamz” event on March 15th.

Hartwell signed with WWE in November 2019 and competed in NXT, where she was part of The Way alongside Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Austin Theory. During her NXT run, she won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship with LeRae and later captured the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver 2023.

She was drafted to WWE RAW in 2023 before moving to SmackDown in 2024. Her final WWE match took place on October 25, 2024, where she and LeRae lost to Bayley and Naomi.