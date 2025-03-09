WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former AEW Star Leyla Hirsch Announces Marriage to Longtime Partner

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Leyla Hirsch, former AEW star, has announced that she tied the knot late last month. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hirsch shared the joyous news that she and her longtime girlfriend, Jordan, were married on February 28.

Hirsch, who officially departed AEW at the end of February, reflected on the special occasion, writing:

"This past month has been crazy to say the least. On February 28th, 2025, I finally got to tie the knot and marry my forever person. I am beyond grateful for all of the people that were there to celebrate with us. I am extremely excited to see what comes next for us. I love you, Jordan Haykin-Hirsch."

On behalf of Wrestling News Source, congratulations to the happy couple!

 
 
 
 
 
Tags: #aew #leyla hirsch

