D’Lo Brown’s WWE Hall of Fame Condition: “I’m Only Going In If Droz Can”

D’Lo Brown has made it clear—if he is ever inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he will not be going in alone.

During an appearance on The False Finish with Conrad Thompson, Brown reflected on the tragic accident that forever changed both his and Darren “Droz” Drozdov’s lives. In 1999, a powerbomb went wrong during a match, resulting in Droz suffering two fractured vertebrae that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Despite the life-altering injury, Droz never blamed Brown, and the two remained on good terms for years.

Droz sadly passed away in June 2023, but his memory remains alive in Brown’s heart. When asked about the possibility of a Hall of Fame induction, Brown was unwavering in his response:

“This part, I’ve never said anywhere. If I am ever fortunate enough to go into the WWE Hall of Fame, I’m only going in if Darren can go with me.”

It is a powerful statement from a man who has carried the weight of that moment for over two decades. Both Brown and Droz maintained that the accident was a tragic, unfortunate event, but Brown’s declaration underscores just how much their bond meant to him.