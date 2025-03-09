WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Ranks Top 30 Heel Turns: Cena's Betrayal of Rhodes Leads​

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

WWE Ranks Top 30 Heel Turns: Cena's Betrayal of Rhodes Leads​

WWE has recently ranked the top 30 heel turns in wrestling history, placing John Cena's betrayal of Cody Rhodes at the pinnacle, surpassing even Hulk Hogan's infamous alignment with the nWo.

Here is WWE's list of the top 30 heel turns:

  1. John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes
  2. Hogan joins The NWO
  3. Seth Rollins turns on The Shield
  4. Shawn Michaels turns on Marty Jannetty
  5. Dominik turns on his father Rey Mysterio
  6. Xavier and Kofi turn on Big E
  7. Becky Lynch turns on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam
  8. Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso
  9. Nikki Bella turns on Brie Bella
  10. Triple H attacks Bryan leading to Randy Orton cashing-in MITB at SummerSlam
  11. Batista turns on Rey Mysterio
  12. Paul Bearer turns on The Undertaker
  13. Shane McMahon turns on The Miz
  14. Bob Backlund snaps on Bret Hart
  15. The Mega Powers explode
  16. Eddie Guerrero turns on Rey Mysterio
  17. Trish Stratus turns on Chris Jericho
  18. Scott Steiner joins The NWO
  19. CM Punk attacks The Rock on RAW 1000
  20. Matt Hardy turns on Jeff Hardy
  21. Tommaso Ciampa turns on Johnny Gargano
  22. Ric Flair turns on Sting
  23. Sami Zayn saves Kevin Owens at HIAC
  24. Lita betrays Kane to join Edge
  25. Mark Henry fakes retirement to turn on John Cena
  26. Bayley attacks Becky Lynch
  27. Finn Bálor attacks Johnny Gargano
  28. Tatanka sells out
  29. Shinsuke Nakamura turns on AJ Styles at WM34
  30. Kevin Owens betrays Sami Zayn

Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π