⚡
DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE Ranks Top 30 Heel Turns: Cena's Betrayal of Rhodes Leads
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025
WWE has recently ranked the top 30 heel turns in wrestling history, placing John Cena's betrayal of Cody Rhodes at the pinnacle, surpassing even Hulk Hogan's infamous alignment with the nWo.
Here is WWE's list of the top 30 heel turns:
John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes
Hogan joins The NWO
Seth Rollins turns on The Shield
Shawn Michaels turns on Marty Jannetty
Dominik turns on his father Rey Mysterio
Xavier and Kofi turn on Big E
Becky Lynch turns on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam
Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso
Nikki Bella turns on Brie Bella
Triple H attacks Bryan leading to Randy Orton cashing-in MITB at SummerSlam
Batista turns on Rey Mysterio
Paul Bearer turns on The Undertaker
Shane McMahon turns on The Miz
Bob Backlund snaps on Bret Hart
The Mega Powers explode
Eddie Guerrero turns on Rey Mysterio
Trish Stratus turns on Chris Jericho
Scott Steiner joins The NWO
CM Punk attacks The Rock on RAW 1000
Matt Hardy turns on Jeff Hardy
Tommaso Ciampa turns on Johnny Gargano
Ric Flair turns on Sting
Sami Zayn saves Kevin Owens at HIAC
Lita betrays Kane to join Edge
Mark Henry fakes retirement to turn on John Cena
Bayley attacks Becky Lynch
Finn Bálor attacks Johnny Gargano
Tatanka sells out
Shinsuke Nakamura turns on AJ Styles at WM34
Kevin Owens betrays Sami Zayn
Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.