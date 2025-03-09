WWE Ranks Top 30 Heel Turns: Cena's Betrayal of Rhodes Leads​

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

​WWE has recently ranked the top 30 heel turns in wrestling history, placing John Cena's betrayal of Cody Rhodes at the pinnacle, surpassing even Hulk Hogan's infamous alignment with the nWo. ​

Here is WWE's list of the top 30 heel turns: